Detroit police searching for suspect who stabbed and robbed man outside liquor store

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed and robbed on Detroit's east side.

The incident happened Sunday morning outside Prince Liquor in the area of Gratiot and Harper.

"This was broad daylight-broad daylight 10 a.m. It's ridiculous; it's crazy out here," said Fuad Mansour, a store employee.

Police say the man in his 60s was stabbed in the back and neck before he was robbed of his belongings.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP.