Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police searching for person of interest in deadly overnight shooting

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  July 25, 2025 10:09pm EDT
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit
article

The Brief

    • A person of interest is being looked for after a deadly shooting in Detroit.
    • Officials said the person of interest was wearing red/white shorts and a white long-sleeved shirt. The man was seen on security video in a store. 
    • If anyone has information, call the Detroit Police Department.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are on the search for a person of interest after a deadly shooting in Detroit on Friday.

What they're saying:

The Detroit Police Department said on Friday at 12:20 a.m., officials were called out to the area of Mack Ave and Cadillac Blvd where a 26-year-old man was shot and killed. 

Officials said the person of interest they are looking for was wearing red/white shorts and a white long-sleeved shirt. The man was seen on security video in a store. 

If anyone has information, call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department in this report. 

DetroitCrime and Public Safety