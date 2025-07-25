Detroit police searching for person of interest in deadly overnight shooting

article

Police are on the search for a person of interest after a deadly shooting in Detroit on Friday.

What they're saying:

The Detroit Police Department said on Friday at 12:20 a.m., officials were called out to the area of Mack Ave and Cadillac Blvd where a 26-year-old man was shot and killed.

Officials said the person of interest they are looking for was wearing red/white shorts and a white long-sleeved shirt. The man was seen on security video in a store.

If anyone has information, call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.