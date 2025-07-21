Detroit police searching for suspect who shot into home, injuring 11-year-old boy

The Brief Police are searching for the person behind a house shooting that left an 11-year-old hospitalized. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Maurice Hardwick, says he was sickened by yet another senseless act.



Detroit Police are hoping residents can help them catch the person who shot a house over the weekend, sending an 11-year-old boy to the hospital.

What they're saying:

Officials told FOX 2 that they responded to the area of Bramell and Puritan at 2 a.m. on Sunday where they say someone unloaded a gun into a home, hitting an 11-year-old boy several times inside.

He has since been taken to a hospital where officials say he is fighting for his life.

Local perspective:

Who residents call Detroit’s Street Sweeper, Pastor Maurice Hardwick, says he was sickened by yet another senseless act. He says he knows what often happens next.

"When you go and shoot somebody, you are signing your own death warrant saying I want to be killed by immediate gun violence, because it’s called retaliation," Hardwick said. "In the streets they call it "getting they lick back."

Pastor Mo has a simple message: knowing the consequences on the front end.

"When you get caught, and he hauled off in that car, you are going to be crying. I don’t have a lawyer, can I call my mom, you don’t have the bond money, you ain’t going to have a lawyer, you ain’t going to have a house to put up," he explained. "You not thinking about that when you do it, but when you get in jail they think about this - it’s too late."

What you can do:

If you know anything about this at all, give Detroit police a call right away.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Detroit Rewards TV or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The Source: FOX 2 talked with Detroit police for information in this report.