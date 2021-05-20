Detroit police seek 14-year-old girl missing from city's west side

article

Detroit police are looking for a 14-year-old girl last seen Wednesday on the city's west side.

Zahraa Almashadi was last seen at 8:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Prevost. Police said she has never been missing before.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, has brown eyes, and black and brown hair.

She is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who knows Almashadi's whereabouts is asked to call police at (313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.