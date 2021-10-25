Detroit police seek 2 after fatal shooting Sunday at gas station

article

Detroit police are looking for two men involved in a fatal shooting reported Oct. 24 at a Citgo gas station around 5:18 a.m.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Gratiot before both suspects left in a black Jeep Cherokee. Both suspects appear to be 18-22 years-old

One was spotted wearing a red Nike sweatshirt and black pants. The second was wearing an orange sweatshirt, black pants, and green shoes.

You can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Michigan for a reward or to a homicide detective at 313-596-2260 or 313-806-3395. You will remain anonymous.