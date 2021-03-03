Detroit police seek man missing since last month

Detroit police are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen since last month.

According to police, Anton Smith was last seen by his mother at about noon in the 14700 block of Holmur Street on Feb. 19. Smith left the area in a Ford Flex that had a silver top.

Anton Smith

Smith is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a large build. He has a brown complexion and tattoos on his right shoulder and left bicep.

He is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information about Smith's location is asked to call the Detroit Police's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040.