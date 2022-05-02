Detroit police seek missing man who left to go to gas station, never returned

article

Police are looking for a missing man who left his Detroit home to go to a gas Station last week and never returned.

Ronnie Pride, 21, was last seen at his home in the 10000 block of Hubbell at 11 a.m. April 26.

Police said Pride has a mental illness.

Pride is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, blue jeans, and blue, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.