Detroit police seek shooter after 18-year-old woman killed on bicycle

A shooter opened fire outside a Detroit house Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring a man.

Tikiya Allen, 18, was shot while on her bicycle outside of a friend's duplex in the area of Pingree and Linwood around 4:30 p.m.

Police someone in a red Taurus opened fire on a group of people who were hanging out before fleeing. Allen and a 20-year-old man were struck by bullets. The man is expected to survive.

Allen, a nursing student at Oakland University, had dreams of becoming an anesthesiologist.

Tikiya Allen

"You just don’t shoot nobody innocent. You took somebody life and loved one. It wasn’t meant for her," said Kai Cooks, Allen's mother. "I want the killer off the street that did this."

Detroit police Chief James White said he does not believe the shooting was random. He made a plea for the violence to stop and asked for anyone who has information about the shooting to come forward.

"It’s absolutely unacceptable," he said "Everybody has got too tired of this tired of me telling this story over and over again."