Detroit police seek woman who may have witnessed shooting

Detroit police are looking for a woman they believe was near the scene of a shooting early Monday.

According to police, an unknown person approached a 60-year-old man in the 9300 block of N. Martindale just before 4:30 a.m. The person shot the man and fled the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital, where they are listed as stable, police said.

Police believe this woman may have information about the shooting:

Anyone who knows the person of interest or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or 313-596-1025.