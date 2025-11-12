Detroit police sergeant, firefighter to receive Medal of Valor for saving suicidal man

The Brief A Detroit firefighter and police officer are being honored after teaming up to save a suicidal man. Detroit Firefighter Sam Lemire and Detroit Police Sergeant Rodney Ballinger will receive the Medal of Valor Award. Both will be among the recipients at the Above and Beyond Awards held by the city on Thursday.



Detroit is honoring several first responders at the annual Above and Beyond Awards tomorrow.

The backstory:

FOX 2 spoke to a couple recipients - a member of the Detroit Fire Department and a Detroit Police Department sergeant will be honored Thursday for acts of service defined saving a life in September of last year.

DFD's Sam Lemire and DPD's Rodney Ballinger are being awarded the Medal of Valor for their efforts which took nearly two hours to rescue a man suffering a mental crisis.

The man was perched on a fourth-story window ledge with no clothes on. They worked together to pull him off the ledge and prevent a tragedy.

Ballinger described the dire moments.

"It got to the point where we believed he was about ready to jump," he said. "And Firefighter Lemire and I were on either side, and simply nodded to one another. He went for his waist and I went for his arm and we all pulled in, and saved him."

This was a coordinated rescue through the shattered window, pulling the man off the ledge - putting their own safety at risk the whole time. The man wasn't speaking and couldn't comply.

It was very precarious because he only had a broken window frame studded with glass to stand on.

"It was a very significant collaboration between DPD and DFD that day," Lemire said. "Even though Sgt Ballinger and I hardly said a word to each other, we had developed a rapport the last two hours and kind of figured out this guy was about to jump and we needed to act very quickly.

"It was a very complex psychiatric issue. There was negotiators involved."

Lemire also helped save a man in cardiac arrest using a defibrillator and will receive a second award.

The Above and Beyond ceremony will be honoring both men at Ford Field tomorrow, among the 37 first responders who will be recognized.

DFD's Sam Lemire and DPD's Rodney Ballinger are being awarded the Medal of Valor