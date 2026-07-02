Detroit rapper Sada Baby pleads no contest to drug charges

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The Brief Detroit rapper Sada Baby pleaded no contest Thursday to a drug charge. Sada Baby, whose real name is Casada Sorrell, faces up to 4 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Aug. 20.



Detroit rapper Sada Baby pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge on Thursday, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Dig deeper:

Sada Baby, whose real name is Casada Sorrell, pleaded to possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams which carries a sentence of up to four years in prison and or $25,000.

As part of the plea agreement, the habitual offender enhancement is to be dismissed at sentencing, and the judge accepted his plea.

The sentencing for Sada Baby is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on August 20.

Timeline:

In May he was scheduled to plead but withdrew it after he was not admitted into the Macomb County drug program.

After denial of his entry into the drug court – a structured program designed to help those convicted of drug offenses – he withdrew that plea and will now stand trial, according to court records.

The rapper was pulled over by Sterling Heights police in January 2025 because of a problem with his window tint.

During that stop, police allegedly found Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills that Sorrell did not have a prescription for.

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 28: Recording Artist Sada Baby performs on stage at The Big Show at Little Caesars Arena on December 28, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Expand