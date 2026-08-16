Sterling Heights man in custody after barricading himself inside home

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The Brief Police responded to a home on Brandon Court just after 4:30 p.m. following a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance. The Sterling Heights Police Special Response Team located the man inside the home and took him into custody. No serious injuries were reported.



A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a Sterling Heights home following a domestic disturbance late Saturday afternoon, police said.

The backstory:

Sterling Heights police responded just after 4:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Brandon Court after receiving a 911 call reporting the disturbance.

No word as to what led to the disturbance.

Big picture view:

Officers made contact with people who had left the residence and determined an adult male was still inside, police said.

The Sterling Heights Police Special Response Team responded to the scene and attempted to establish contact with the man. After some time, SRT officers located him inside the residence and took him into custody.

No serious injuries were reported.

What's next:

The man was transported to the Macomb County Jail. Charges will be reviewed by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. His identity will not be released pending arraignment.

The investigation remains ongoing.