West Bloomfield trustee charged after hidden cameras allegedly found in home

The Brief A West Bloomfield Township Trustee was arrested for allegedly hiding cameras in a bedroom and bathroom. Jibran "Jim" Manna has been a township trustee since 2016. Manna is charged with two counts of capturing images of an unclothed person and five counts of installing a device for eavesdropping.



A West Bloomfield Township trustee was arrested and faces disturbing charges involving hidden video cameras in bedrooms and bathrooms.

Big picture view:

Jibran "Jim" Manna has been a township trustee since 2016. He’s also a real estate broker a husband, father, grandfather and stepfather.

Earlier this week, investigators searched his office and his lakefront home after two women, later identified by attorneys as his adult stepdaughters, told police they discovered cameras hidden in smoke detectors taking video of them in their bedrooms and bathrooms in the home they lived in together.

Investigators say nude videos were found on his cell phone.

"This is troubling, the allegations and I understand he’s innocent until proven guilty, but I’m still going to protect the public, so here’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to set bond at $100,000 personal I am giving a personal bond, but I’m adding a GPS tether."

Dig deeper:

Manna is charged with two counts of capturing images of an unclothed person and five counts of installing a device for eavesdropping. He is not allowed contact with the victims and not allowed to return to his home – where investigators say they found additional cameras when they executed their search warrant.

FOX 2 spoke with the West Bloomfield Township supervisor about the allegations.

"Well, the allegations are quite disturbing," said township supervisor Jonathan Warshay. "The justice system has to take its course and whatever happens at that point, we’ll see. The township will still conduct business as normal. We certainly don’t like how it reflects on the township, but everybody comes to work, and we all do our jobs."

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What's next:

Manna was arraigned on Friday.

The township supervisor says there is a township meeting Monday night, and he expects there may be some concerned citizens who want to speak during public comments, but right now it’s business as usual in West Bloomfield Township.