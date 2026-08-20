Detroit rapper Sada Baby sentenced to 6-months probation for 2025 drug charges

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The Brief Detroit rapper Sada Baby was sentenced to 6-months of probation for felony drug charges. He pleaded no contest in July to an incident in 2025. As part of the plea agreement, the habitual offender enhancement is to be dismissed at sentencing, and the judge accepted his plea.



Detroit rapper Sada Baby has been sentenced to half a year of probation for a felony drug charge that took place in 2025.

‘Sada Baby’ sentencing months after charges

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Sada Baby, whose real name is Casada Sorrell, pleaded no contest on July 2 to possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams which carries a sentence of up to four years in prison and or $25,000.

As part of the plea agreement, the habitual offender enhancement is to be dismissed at sentencing, and the judge accepted his plea.

Sorrell was sentenced to six months of non-reporting probation. He was also sentenced to three days in jail with credit for all three days already served. He must also go through random drug testing during his probation and cannot possess weapons.

Who is 'Sada Baby?'

Dig deeper:

Sorrell is a rapper and singer who is well known for his 2018 music video ‘Bloxk Party.’ The video has since garnered 123 million views on YouTube.

He started his career in 2013 and since has made numerous mixtapes and videos.

Timeline:

In May, he was scheduled to plead but withdrew it after he was not admitted into the Macomb County drug program.

After denial of his entry into the drug court – a structured program designed to help those convicted of drug offenses – he withdrew that plea and will now stand trial, according to court records.

The rapper was pulled over by Sterling Heights police in January 2025 because of a problem with his window tint.

During that stop, police allegedly found Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills that Sorrell did not have a prescription for.

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