Detroit rapper 'Skilla Baby' injured in targeted drive-by shooting, sources say
REDFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper was targeted in a drive-by shooting off of 8 Mile, leaving him shot and sent to a hospital, sources tell FOX 2.
What they're saying:
According to multiple sources, rapper Trevon Gardner, also known as Skilla Baby, was shot in the area of 8 Mile and Beech Daly.
Preliminary information suggests he was allegedly targeted in a black SUV that was shot multiple times, eventually crashing into a building off the road.
Sources say the rapper was grazed twice in the head and back, shot in the hand, and taken to a local hospital, where he is alert and expected to be okay.
FOX 2 was on the scene and saw evidence markers with bullet casings littering 8 Mile.
What's next:
Redford police are investigating. There is no suspect information as of Thursday night.
This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.