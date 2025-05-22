Expand / Collapse search

Detroit rapper 'Skilla Baby' injured in targeted drive-by shooting, sources say

By and Brendan Vrabel
Published  May 22, 2025 9:39pm EDT
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit
Rapper 'Skilla Baby' shot in targeted shooting, sources say

Rapper 'Skilla Baby' shot in targeted shooting, sources say

According to multiple sources, rapper Trevon Gardner, also known as Skilla Baby, was shot in the area of 8 Mile and Beech Daly. Preliminary information suggests he was allegedly targeted in a black SUV that was shot multiple times, eventually crashing into a building off the road.

The Brief

    • Detroit-based rapper Skilla Baby was targeted in a drive-by shooting in Redford on Thursday evening, according to sources.
    • Preliminary information suggests he was targeted while in a black SUV eventually crashing into a building off of 8 Mile road.
    • Redford police are investigating.

REDFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper was targeted in a drive-by shooting off of 8 Mile, leaving him shot and sent to a hospital, sources tell FOX 2.

What they're saying:

According to multiple sources, rapper Trevon Gardner, also known as Skilla Baby, was shot in the area of 8 Mile and Beech Daly. 

Preliminary information suggests he was allegedly targeted in a black SUV that was shot multiple times, eventually crashing into a building off the road. 

Sources say the rapper was grazed twice in the head and back, shot in the hand, and taken to a local hospital, where he is alert and expected to be okay.

FOX 2 was on the scene and saw evidence markers with bullet casings littering 8 Mile.

What's next:

Redford police are investigating. There is no suspect information as of Thursday night. 

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more. 

Car crashesCrime and Public SafetyRedford