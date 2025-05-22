Detroit rapper 'Skilla Baby' injured in targeted drive-by shooting, sources say

The Brief Detroit-based rapper Skilla Baby was targeted in a drive-by shooting in Redford on Thursday evening, according to sources. Preliminary information suggests he was targeted while in a black SUV eventually crashing into a building off of 8 Mile road. Redford police are investigating.



A Detroit rapper was targeted in a drive-by shooting off of 8 Mile, leaving him shot and sent to a hospital, sources tell FOX 2.

What they're saying:

According to multiple sources, rapper Trevon Gardner, also known as Skilla Baby, was shot in the area of 8 Mile and Beech Daly.

Preliminary information suggests he was allegedly targeted in a black SUV that was shot multiple times, eventually crashing into a building off the road.

Sources say the rapper was grazed twice in the head and back, shot in the hand, and taken to a local hospital, where he is alert and expected to be okay.

FOX 2 was on the scene and saw evidence markers with bullet casings littering 8 Mile.

What's next:

Redford police are investigating. There is no suspect information as of Thursday night.

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.