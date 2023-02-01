Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries offers shelter, hope for the homeless

Frigid temperatures can be dangerous for those without a roof over their head, but there are some places to wait out the deep freeze.

Alonzo Martin has been homeless for the past two months, but with every step he takes - he walks with faith.

"Today is not your last day, maybe today is your first day," Martin said.

And he's not alone. Housing insecurity affects thousands of metro Detroiters – year round. But when temps hit single-digit lows, homelessness becomes an even greater concern…it can be a life or death situation.

"Sometimes it be cold and hard to sit at the bus stop," Martin said.

The reality is, for many of the city’s homeless shelters capacity is a concern - which is why during the winter and summer months, warming and cooling centers are crucial.

They give people like Alonzo the opportunity to keep hope alive, by providing them a place to eat and sleep - in addition to valuable support.

"They give you warm food, they give you a mat to lay down, they give you a blanket, they give you toiletries, they give you everything you need to make sure tomorrow will be a better day," he said.

The site at 3535 Third Street is one of three 24-hour warming centers run by Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. This location specifically serves men.

President and CEO, Dr. Chad Audi says their motto, is never turn anyone away.

"It’s convenient, they come in at any time and they feel welcome," he said. "We make sure we link them with a lot of other services."

"If we reach capacity, we bring cots and we make sure that people are staying warm. We never turn anyone way in any of our facilities."

There are 19 facilities across the state, in total.

The City of Detroit has partnered with Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries and Cass Community Social Services to set up these warming centers across the city; a total of three, including this one, are open 24 hours.

Dr. Audi says when the need requires more, the services are always there.

It’s not a situation one wants to be in and yet, the services are crucial.

"The contract says that we have only to keep them throughout the night, and let them go at night," Audi said. "We don’t dare to let them out we want them to stay in."

For more information on the various warming centers and locations throughout the city: