Detroit residents can get free dog, cat food at drive-thru pet food pantry Friday

Detroit residents who need help feeding their pets can get assistance Friday.

Detroit Animal Care and Control is hosting a drive-thru pet food pantry that will distribute dog and cat food from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 14.

This pet pantry is open only to Detroit residents.

To get food from this giveaway, visit Detroit Animal Care and Control at 1431 E. Ferry St. and enter the parking lot on the Ferry Street side. Attendees should arrive early because supplies are limited.