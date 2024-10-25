Detroit residents needing help with property taxes can get relief with new program

Detroit homeowners who qualify could be in line for a big tax break.

Homeowner Steven Epps needs help to pay his property taxes and everything else that comes with being a homeowner.

"By me just losing my job today I’m like oh my God what am I going to do," said Steven Epps. "I'm having problems with the roof. It’s like it’s overwhelming in Detroit."

But city officials say there’s assistance for residents needing help paying those property taxes because of financial hardships. It’s called HOPE - Homeowners Property Exemption.

But to be considered for it, you have to apply, according to Willie Donwell, the director of the property assessment board.

"HOPE provides an opportunity for homeowners to see the reduction or elimination of current year property taxes," said Donwell. "Based in your income that reduction can be anywhere from 10% to 100% of your property tax obligation."

So who should apply?

"Anyone who is struggling with their property taxes," said Donwell.

For people wanting to learn more about this program, there’s an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 at Perfecting Church, 7616 Nevada at Van Dyke.

"You don’t need an appointment, walk-ins are welcome all day long," he said. "And we are going to have other resources available, such as the zero percent interest loan (and) water affordability," said Donwell.

Epps had no idea about the program or the open house and was happy to learn about both.

"God works in mysterious ways," Epps said.

"If you own and occupy a property in city of Detroit and you’re struggling with your property taxes this is a great way to get those property taxes under control," Donwell said.

For more information on the HOPE program, go HERE.

