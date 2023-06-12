Detroit Riverwalkers free wellness program for 50+ resumes this week

article

Adults 50 and older can stroll the Detroit River and have access to other free resources twice a week during Detroit Riverwalkers.

This free wellness program, which resumes Tuesday, includes self-paced walks of the river on Tuesdays and Thursdays, along with fitness classes, blood pressure screenings, giveaways, and access to health professionals on Thursdays.

The walks are held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the Thursday fitness classes held at 9 a.m. Walkers meet at Cullen Plaza.

On Tuesdays, participants can also learn through AARP’s "Best Kept Secrets" offerings that feature topics such as "Learn What AARP Offers in Your Community," "How to Prevent Identity Theft," and "Health, Self and Wealth." A new topic is featured every week.

"AARP is once again proud to sponsor the Detroit Riverwalkers program where people can experience the most beautiful riverfront in the country while socializing, exercising, and enjoying outstanding programs," said Paula D. Cunningham, director of AARP Michigan. "We invite everyone to stop by our table in Cullen Plaza every Tuesday through August 24 for AARP presentations, giveaways, and information."

Register for the program here.