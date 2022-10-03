Applications for the second phase of a Detroit home repair program that will fund construction projects for low income and senior households is now open.

The $45 million program is meant to help rebuild broken roofs, windows, and other weatherization fixes that can protect tenants from the outside elements. The application opened this weekend and will be available until Oct. 31.

The program first came into reality when the city of Detroit was granted more than $800 million in Covid relief funds from the federal government. After a lengthy community feedback process, the city created the Renew Detroit Essential Home Repair Program in 2021.

The city council appropriated $30 million in funding for the program - which would go toward improving approximately 1,500 homes. The state of Michigan appropriated another $15 million to the program, expanding its capacity to 2,000 homs.

The expansion also enabled the city to allow both roof and window replacements.

To be eligible, homeowners will need to meet the following criteria:

Be a senior homeowner, age 62 or older, or be a disabled homeowner of any age.

Be approved for a 2022 property tax exemption through the Homeowner Property Exemption (HOPE) program, which provides property tax relief to eligible lower-income homeowner occupants. For eligibility requirements and to apply, Detroiters can go to detroitmi .gov/HOPE . Please note, homeowners must apply each year for the HOPE program.

Must not have received a home repair grant from the City of $10,000 or more in past 10 years.

Those who apply can expect to hear back about their application by next year and work could begin by 2024.

Find the application here.