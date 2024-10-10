Detroit security guard charged in fatal shooting in armed confrontation





Johnathon Williams was charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm - accused of killing Harlond Ulmer Sunday night.

Police say both Williams and Ulmer exchanged gunfire — and that Ulmer was hit multiple times.

Williams' family says this was self-defense.

"I want justice for my brother," said his sister Ashley Graves.

Williams, 31, was working as a security officer at Detroit Manufacturing Systems on the city’s west side.

Sunday night — Ulmer, 31, and Williams got into an argument, after Ulmer had to pass the security booth to pick up his dinner.

Williams’ sister Ashley says she witnessed it all — saying her brother told Ulmer he couldn't park his car in a certain spot.

"More words were exchanged, the dude was like ‘What do you want me to do?' walking up towards my brother," she said. "My brother pulled out his gun and pointed at him, and the dude jumped back and said, 'Oh you’ve got a gun.' He turns around and goes back to his car, comes back around, shots just started firing."

Ashley says her brother fired only once. Ulmer’s mother told FOX 2 her son didn't fire his weapon at all.

Harlond Ulmer

"(Williams) is innocent. He deserves justice, he should not be in there, he was simply doing his job," said Talicea Nyatui, his fiancee.

What police know for certain, is that Ulmer tried to drive off, but crashed into a light pole — dying of his injuries.

"The very first emotion I felt was sorrow on behalf of that boy’s mother, because I could not imagine what she was going through because she had lost her son," said Deana Lashan Cannon, Williams' mother.

And Williams’ family doesn't want to lose theirs — they say he was licensed to carry and is a loving father of four.

"They’re trying to make him seem as if he's a monster and that’s not who he is," said his mother.

"His family needs him, his kids need him," said Nyatui.

Williams was not given bond.

Johnathon Williams



