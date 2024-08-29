Detroit sewer repair program for residents gets boost from $95 million in federal aid

The flooding of June 2021 brought rushing waters, flooded freeways and backed up basements. It caused damage so bad it was declared a national disaster.

"It was a tremendous thing to have to go through, it was horrifying," said Cecily Warren.

About 30,000 Detroiters like Warren — were hit hard.

"It was just sad and devastating because our houses smelled and you were embarrassed," she said. "It affected us and still affects us today."

And the city — is working on a solution after receiving $95 million in aid from the feds.

About $43 million will go toward a Private Sewer Repair Program, the rest — other longterm repair projects.

The Private Sewer Repair Program will be able to help up to 1500 homes in the city in the worst impacted areas by the floods.

"We are going into the backyards, we’re replacing that sewer line and in many cases we’re fixing the city sewer back in the alley it connects to," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The changes mean about 1,500 families are going to be secure in the next rain storm, he said.

"We want to encourage people to apply and we are actively looking for ways to reach more people," said Council President Mary Sheffield.

Detroit Water and Sewerage already made the repairs to Cecily’s private line — these repairs normally cost thousands of dollars out of pocket.

FOX 2: "Is that helping you sleep you sleep easier at night?"

"Yes it does," she said. "I’m glad you mentioned that because every time it rained it was like ‘Oh my God are we gonna have to go through that again?’ so this puts me a bit at ease."

You can apply online HERE or call 866-313-2520.

Detroit Council President Mary Sheffield



