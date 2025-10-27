Detroit shooting leaves one dead on Larned in a vehicle

The Brief Detroit police say a man was found dead in his car with a gunshot wound Monday night. According to officials, what led to the shooting is unknown.



A man was found dead after a shooting in Detroit Monday night and police are searching for answers.

What we know:

Detroit police say at 9 p.m. they were called out to the 2200 block of Larned for a deadly shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot inside a vehicle in the area.

What we don't know:

According to officials, what led to the shooting is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.