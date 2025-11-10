Expand / Collapse search

Detroit shooting leaves two dead on Puritan and Lawton, police investigating

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 10, 2025 11:05pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Two men shot and killed on Detroit's west side

Two men shot and killed on Detroit's west side

According to DPD, officers were called to the area of Puritan and Lawton around 6 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

The Brief

    • Two people were found dead after a shooting on Detroit's west side.
    • One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other later died at the hospital.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a deadly double shooting on the city's west side Monday night. 

What they're saying:

According to DPD, officers were called to the area of Puritan and Lawton around 6 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds. 

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other later died at the hospital. 

DPD is asking anyone with information to come forward and call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from Detroit police in this report.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit