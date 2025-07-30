Detroit shooting on Mapleridge leaves one dead, suspect arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead and another was arrested after a shooting in a Detroit neighborhood Wednesday evening.
What they're saying:
Detroit police say at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 14000 block of Mapleridge for reports of a shooting.
Officials say when they arrived, they found a person in their 40's dead at the scene. A suspect was arrested, and a weapon was recovered.
As of 9:45 p.m., it is unknown what led to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.