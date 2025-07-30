Expand / Collapse search

Detroit shooting on Mapleridge leaves one dead, suspect arrested

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 30, 2025 9:54pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
The Brief

    • A shooting left one person dead in Detroit.
    • Police say a suspect was arrested at the scene.
    • It is unknown what led to the incident.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead and another was arrested after a shooting in a Detroit neighborhood Wednesday evening.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 14000 block of Mapleridge for reports of a shooting. 

Officials say when they arrived, they found a person in their 40's dead at the scene. A suspect was arrested, and a weapon was recovered. 

As of 9:45 p.m., it is unknown what led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

