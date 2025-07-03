Detroit shootout leaves officer injured, suspect dead and another arrested

The Brief A shootout between police and a suspect left an officer injured on Thursday night. Police sources say a suspect was killed and another was arrested in the incident. It is unknown what led to the shooting.



An officer was injured, and a suspect was killed in a shootout in a Detroit neighborhood.

What we know:

On Thursday night before 10:30 p.m., sources told FOX 2 that a Detroit police officer was shot in the hand during a shootout in the area of Chester Street and Neff Avenue.

One suspect was killed while another was arrested.

Police sources say the officer is expected to be okay.

What we don't know:

It is unknown as of Thursday what led to the shootout.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.