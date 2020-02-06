Detroit Sports Media Association teams up at Gleaners Food Bank

FOX 2's Jennifer Hammond is the new president of the Detroit Sports Media Association.

The organization - once known as the Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association, dates back to 1948, and she is already raising its profile by giving back. On this day, assorted media members and volunteers were at Gleaners Food Bank in Detroit.

"We are media members from all sorts of different mediums and we come together to try and do things that give kids an opportunity for scholarships, work with (those affected by) autism, any program that needs our help," she said.

Detroit Tigers broadcaster Dan Dickerson was among those taking part.

"To me there is nothing more important than making sure kids' families aren't hungry at night," Dickerson said. "I can't think of a better place to start a new venture for the association than to do something like this."

Gleaners relies on these volunteers which included former Red Wings player Darren McCarty, for their help.

To find out how you can help Gleaners, go to their website gcfb.org