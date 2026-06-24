Family questions suicide ruling in death of Detroit mother

The Brief Thirty-two-year-old Brittany Whitman was found dead inside her SUV on Detroit's east side, near City Airport, the day after Easter. Her death was ruled a suicide. Hours before, she was brutally beaten at her Waterford Township home. Security cameras inside allegedly caught the attack by Brittany's ex-boyfriend, Alexander Peters.



A Metro Detroit mother was found dead in her SUV in Detroit. It's been ruled a suicide by the Wayne County Medical Examiner, but her family is not convinced.

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The family of the victim, Brittany Whitman, wants the case looked at again, and they are basing that on what led up to her death: a brutal beating by her ex-boyfriend, who is now charged.

Thirty-two-year-old Brittany Whitman was found dead inside her SUV on Detroit's east side, near City Airport, the day after Easter.

Her death was ruled a suicide. The manner: gunshot.

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Hours before, she was brutally beaten at her Waterford Township home. Security cameras inside allegedly caught the attack by Brittany's ex-boyfriend, Alexander Peters.

Peters is now charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and is out on a $5,000 personal bond.

"I don't want to get emotional, but this girl really fought for her life. Until she had whatever fight she could have, she did," said family friend Mia Buscemi.

Her family and friends, like Mia Buscemi, say the suicide ruling by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office doesn't add up.

They point to that violent assault hours before Brittany was found dead and say that, according to the medical examiner's report, the bullet inside Brittany was fired from a Glock.

However, the only gun found next to her body at the scene was a Sig Sauer.

"I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that girl did not do that to herself," said Buscemi.

Detroit police tell us a suicide note was found in Brittany's SUV. But in a police report from the Waterford Township Police Department, it states the note doesn't match Brittany's handwriting. Waterford police told us they did make Detroit police aware of the assault case against Brittany's ex-boyfriend.

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