Detroit Taxpayer Resource Fair helps residents avoid foreclosure - with a partylike atmosphere

It’s a taxpayer resource fair designed like a block party. The party-like atmosphere connects Detroiters with numerous resources to help them pay their property taxes and stay in their home.

Detroiter Esther Hernandez was in jeopardy of losing her home. She says Detroit’s Taxpayer Resource Fair is what helped make the difference.

"They saved my house," she said. "They put me in a plan so I don’t pay that much money anymore. I’m hoping they can help other people like my daughter - she’s about to lose her house, she needs help."

The fair is on Wednesday 1 to 3 p.m. July 17 on Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit.

"We’re taking it back to the block," said Ebony Whitelow. "We are the Detroit tax payer service center department we assist taxpayers on any questions that they may have regarding current tax bills."

The City of Detroit property tax bills started going out last week, with this event designed to help those residents get answers on topics like dealing with delinquent taxes and payment plans for property taxes.

"We have a Plan Ahead program that you can definitely enroll in," said Whitelow. "We want people to come and ask those type of questions to get them ready for upcoming tax bills."

City officials say since 2015 the number of owner-occupied homes lost to county tax foreclosure each year has dropped by nearly 95 percent.

"The amounts are going down because people are aware of a lot of resources like our HOPE exemptions that help those to stay in the home," Whitelow said.

But over the years some critics have argued that homeowners in the City of Detroit have been overtaxed.

"If you feel that you have been unfairly taxed come to our resource fair on Wednesday and we can definitely review your questions and answer them for you," Whitelow said.

The resource fair is not just for residents in jeopardy of losing their home.

"This is free, we’re going to have fun, food trucks, we’re going to have music - we just want you to come down," she said.

But this resource fair block party is not just about property taxes. They say there’s so much more.

"We will also have several resources there," she said. "DTE Energy will be here, the water department will be here. We want everyone to come out and enjoy our resource fair."

"Come down and get help because the City of Detroit is helping. They got a program and they help you, so you won’t lose your house, the only place you know."