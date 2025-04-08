Detroit Tigers assistant GM Sam Menzin resigns after allegedly sending lewd images to staffers

The Brief Detroit Tigers assistant GM Sam Menzin resigned over allegedly sending lewd pictures through Snapchat. Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic dug for more information, and learned of three women who allegedly received the pictures. The Detroit Tigers say they launched an HR investigation into Menzin.



A resigned Detroit Tigers executive is in the hot seat after allegedly sending lewd pictures to multiple women who worked for the team.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 was told three women came forward, all with the same story to tell about one of the Detroit Tigers executives. They say they opened their Snapchat apps to find an inappropriate picture.

Sam Menzin went from intern to assistant general manager of the Detroit Tigers at just 34 years old. He has since resigned a week ago, seemingly out of nowhere to many people, including MLB Beat Writer Cody Stavenhagen with The Athletic.

"That was obviously some odd timing given that it was a week into the season, a day before the Detroit Tigers home opener," he said.

Menzin told reporters his resignation was to handle "family issues" back in New York. Meanwhile, Stavenhagen started digging for more information, and he found it within a few days.

"My colleague Brittany Ghiroli and I were in touch with three women that alleged they received unsolicited nude photos from Menzin," he said.

Dig deeper:

The staffers allegedly received the photos of Menzin’s penis on Snapchat, and sources told FOX 2 there are likely more victims out there. Stavenhagen says at least one of the women was worried about speaking up because of Menzin’s stature.

"This was not a bat boy, this was not a security guard, this was an assistant general manager who otherwise had a very good reputation in the organization," Stavenhagen said.

What's next:

The Detroit Tigers say they launched an HR investigation into Menzin and were preparing to fire him before he resigned, writing:

"…This type of behavior is contrary to our standards and has absolutely no place within our organization. We have a positive and safe culture for our colleagues and will continue to emphasize respect, inclusion, and professionalism."

FOX 2 tried to receive a comment from Menzin himself but did not get any messages or callbacks.