Detroit Tigers home opener: Where to park, how to get around downtown on Friday

Headed to Detroit to watch the Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox in the home opener at Comerica Park on Friday? Plan your parking now so you can spend more time enjoying the day and less time circling in traffic.

Here's what to know before you head to Detroit:

Parking in Downtown Detroit

Spot Hero allows you to see nearby parking options and prices. Plus, you can use the website to book a spot now, so it is reserved and paid for when you get there.

As of Monday morning, the lots immediately adjacent to Comerica Park don't have spaces available. The one closest to the ballpark, a lot at Gratiot and Randolph, has spots going for $100.

Walking a bit will save you money. Lots south of Gratiot have spots available for as low as $20-30, but you'll be walking from near Jefferson.

On the west side of Woodward, you can find spots for $25, with the prices decreasing the more south and more west you go.

Book a parking spot here.

Getting around Detroit

Beyond driving and walking, there are several other options for getting around downtown.

MoGo

MoGo bike stations are around Detroit, making it easy to get around on two wheels.

There are several options for using the bikes:

- Pay As You Go Pass: $1 to unlock, 25 cents a minute

- 1 Hour Pass: $10

- Explore the City (unlimited number of trips up to 60 minutes in duration and is available for three days): $15

- Prepaid Pass (Two hours of ride time that can be broken up into several trips or used all at once): $18

- Monthly Pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for 30 days): $20

- Annual Pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for one year): $90

- Access pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for one year for people on Food Assistance, Cash Assistance/Family Independence, Medicaid, Health Michigan Plan, Children's Special Health Care Services, and Child Care Assistance): $5

See the MoGo station map here.

The QLINE

QLINE rides are free. The streetcar has 12 stops along Woodward. It runs from 8 a.m. to midnight on Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

The commuter lot near the Detroit Amtrak station is an option for hassle-free parking near the QLINE. There is also a Wayne State University park and ride lot available for $5 on Fridays. Lot 12 at 6050 Woodward is a quick walk to the QLINE Amsterdam station.

People Mover

The People Mover, which has more than a dozen stops connecting the city from the Detroit River up to Grand Circus Park, is also free.

On Friays, the People Mover operates from 6:30 a.m. to midnight.

Find the station guide here.

DDOT buses

Another option for getting into and around Detroit is by bus.

Check out the route map below, and find bus schedules here.

How to watch the Tigers home opener

Can't make it to Detroit for the game? FOX 2 has you covered.

Before the game gets underway, FOX 2 will have The Nine live from the field, followed by a two-hour pregame show at 10 a.m.

At noon, we hand over to FanDuel Sports Network pregame coverage ahead of the first pitch.

You can watch it all live on FOX 2 via cable, antenna, or other TV provider.

After the game, we'll stream our postgame coverage LIVE on FOX 2 and FOX LOCAL.