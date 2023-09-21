Detroit Tigers name Jeff Greenberg as new general manager

article

The Detroit Tigers have announced Jeff Greenberg as the team's new general manager, making him the 20th individual to hold the position.

Greenberg joins the Tigers after spending 16 months as the associate general manager at the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team. He also has experience with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Chicago Cubs, where he held varying positions as director of pro scouting and baseball operations and assistant general manager.

He also played a key role in the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship.

"I’m thrilled to add an executive of Jeff’s quality to our baseball operations leadership team," said President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris. "Throughout this search, it was important for me to find someone who can fit seamlessly into the culture we’re building here.

"I also wanted to bring in someone with a fresh perspective and new ideas that could challenge us on a daily basis and make us all better as we strive towards our goal of bringing postseason baseball back to Detroit. We’re excited to welcome Jeff, his wife, Erin, and their sons, Leo and Sam to the Tigers family."