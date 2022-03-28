Detroit to host 2024 NFL draft

The city of Detroit will host the NFL draft in 2024.

It's the second announcement of big football news for the city, coming the same day as an announcement the Detroit Lions will be featured in the HBO Series ‘Hard Knocks.’

The announcement, per nfl.com, says Detroit was selected over Green Bay and Washington D.C. to host the event.

Detroit will be the latest destination to host the draft, after Las Vegas in 2022 and Kansas City in 2023.

While the Lions franchise had made pushes to host the draft in recent years, the team president Rod Wood said they would be making a strong push to host the 2024 event.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the selection a huge win for the city and said it would "inject energy into our economy, benefitting countless small businesses and working families in Southeast Michigan."