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Three shot in Detroit drive-by shooting, police searching for suspect

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 21, 2026 10:01 PM EDT
Published July 21, 2026 10:01 PM EDT
Drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side
Drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

Drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit police say at 7:15 p.m., they responded to a Shotspotter call and 911 calls regarding a reported shooting on the 11000 block of Whithorn. According to investigators, three people in their 30s, two men and one woman, were standing outside when a black SUV drove by and fired shots. 

The Brief

    • Three people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Detroit.
    • According to investigators, three people in their 30s, two men and one woman, were standing outside when a black SUV drove by and fired shots.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people are in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Tuesday night. 

What they're saying:

Detroit police say at 7:15 p.m., they responded to a Shotspotter call and 911 calls regarding a reported shooting on the 11000 block of Whithorn. According to investigators, three people in their 30s, two men and one woman, were standing outside when a black SUV drove by and fired shots. 

All three were struck multiple times.

They were taken to a hospital where officials say they are recovering. One of the men is in critical condition while the other two victims are in temporarily serious condition.

Police do not have a description of the shooter. 

What you can do:

Detroit police are asking witnesses to contact them if they have any information. 

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The Source: FOX 2 used information from Detroit police in this report. 

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit