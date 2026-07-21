Three shot in Detroit drive-by shooting, police searching for suspect
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people are in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Tuesday night.
What they're saying:
Detroit police say at 7:15 p.m., they responded to a Shotspotter call and 911 calls regarding a reported shooting on the 11000 block of Whithorn. According to investigators, three people in their 30s, two men and one woman, were standing outside when a black SUV drove by and fired shots.
All three were struck multiple times.
They were taken to a hospital where officials say they are recovering. One of the men is in critical condition while the other two victims are in temporarily serious condition.
Police do not have a description of the shooter.
What you can do:
Detroit police are asking witnesses to contact them if they have any information.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from Detroit police in this report.