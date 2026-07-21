Three shot in Detroit drive-by shooting, police searching for suspect

The Brief Three people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Detroit. According to investigators, three people in their 30s, two men and one woman, were standing outside when a black SUV drove by and fired shots.



Three people are in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Tuesday night.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say at 7:15 p.m., they responded to a Shotspotter call and 911 calls regarding a reported shooting on the 11000 block of Whithorn. According to investigators, three people in their 30s, two men and one woman, were standing outside when a black SUV drove by and fired shots.

All three were struck multiple times.

They were taken to a hospital where officials say they are recovering. One of the men is in critical condition while the other two victims are in temporarily serious condition.

Police do not have a description of the shooter.

What you can do:

Detroit police are asking witnesses to contact them if they have any information.

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