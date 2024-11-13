Detroit VA and Pistons partner to give veterans coats on 'World Kindness Day'

They spent years, some made it their career, risking it all to protect our country. On Wednesday, other people stepped up to serve veterans in their time of need.

It is all made possible through a partnership, providing veterans with special coats and more, and the special event just so happens to fall on World Kindness Day.

A little kindness can go a long way.

"We saved lives, that's all we did was save lives. I thank god I was in the army," said US Army Veteran Daniel Lennon.

Veterans flocked to the Detroit VA Hospital on Wednesday to pick up a coat built to handle the cold winter months ahead.

"I think, unfortunately, we have a lot of veterans who sleep on the street, fought for our country, yet they came back to America, and they have nowhere to go, and they don't have any clothes on their backs, and they have to come here to get a coat for the winter," said US Navy Veteran Latuaska Carr.

The non-profit 'Empowerment Plan' gave out 100 of their 'Empwr' coats, geared towards combating homelessness.

"So what's unfortunate is that our veterans make up a high population or high percentage of the un-housed population, and we want to help them as much as we can in any way we can," said plan director Lauren Knill. "What's really wonderful is our coat is disability accessible and so our veterans who are disabled who may be in a wheelchair, our coat features Velcro and other features that can help them get in and out of it much easier. And if they are in a wheelchair, they can still slide that bag over their feet and toes."

'Empowerment Plan' teamed up with the Detroit VA and the Detroit Pistons to dress vets for the winter ahead.

They said this mission is all about raising homelessness awareness.

"Unfortunately, working in the homeless program, we see a lot of frostbite, a lot of subzero temperatures and so making sure these coats are appropriate for them to have," said Chief of the Veterans Community Resource and Referral Center Beth Baker Callen. "They are having lunch today, they're enjoying themselves. Different t-shirt giveaways, pendant giveaways. Mainly, we want to make sure that our veterans in those categories are supported."

That strong support is exactly what veterans felt, as they picked up a warm new coat and a bite to eat.

"I'm very appreciative, very appreciative," said US Army Veteran James Holden. "Anything that they do for us veterans, I appreciate it."

