Detroit Vs. Everybody founder starts Everybody Vs. COVID-19, proceeds go to small business fund

Detroit VS Everybody: the iconic slogan that residents of the city have unofficially adopted as their mantra to carry them through good times and through bad.

But during pandemic times, it's not us against them - it's all of us against the disease.

Now, Detroit Vs. Everybody founder Tommey Walker is paying tribute to that conflict with a play on his iconic brand: Everybody VS COVID-19.

"Detroit VS Everybody is our battle cry to never give up in the face of adversity and to lift others as you lift yourself through the challenges life throws at you," read a release from the company.

"Inspiration can be drawn from the positive and the negative. The challenges facing the city and frankly the world can bring out the best in us," it continues to read.

Walker's brand will donate the proceeds made from the Everybody VS COVID-19 apparel to the Detroit Small Business Stabilization Fund, which helps local businesses during this financially-stressed time.

The sweatshirt is $59.99 and the t-shirt is $34.99. You can find both of them here.

If you'd like to donate directly to the small business fund, visit www.techtowndetroit.org/donate.