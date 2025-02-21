Detroit watermain break: Animal care offers pet shelter for families displaced

With dozens of families displaced by the water main break, many furry family members may also be facing hardship.

Local perspective:

Amid the displaced families, the Detroit Animal Care and Control is opening its doors for any resident affected by the flood to drop off their pets to look after throughout the recovery.

Families are continuing to recover after a water main break brought heavy amounts of freshwater gushing into around 200 homes in southwest Detroit on Monday.

Now, 22 pets are in the safety of Detroit Animal Care and Control because, due to the damage, stress, and uncertainty of this past week, families might not be able to take care of their animals.

"People were coming in the middle of the night like, hey, we just need some help right now, we just need some relief," said the Director of General Services Dept. Krystal Perkins.

The list includes 3 cats and 17 dogs. It also included a hen and a guinea pig named Pulguita.

The city can take on more animals if affected residents need help. Just head to Patton Rec Center or call 313-922-DOGS, and an officer will come pick up your pet.

Even if they're a little unconventional.

"The guinea pig was actually over in a corner trying to hide from me. The hen just laid an egg, so we’ve got 23 animals here now at the rescue, so I do want to see the egg and wish mama well," said Perkins.