‘Detroit Will Breathe’ protest downtown for the 100th day

For the 100th time, “Detroit Will Breathe” activists marched the downtown streets. They started at the Public Safety Headquarters, then went to Campus Martius where they put signs on display, before security removed them.

“We come out here today because of justice, but definitely day 100. Like who could resist making a strong show of force for that,” said Tristan Taylor with Detroit Will Breathe.

Activists believe they have another reason to celebrate.

One Friday, a judge ruled for the next two weeks that Detroit Police can’t use some tactics on peaceful protesters.

“They cannot tear gas you and they cannot pepper spray you tonight,” one protester said. “I say that is of course nobody poses a threat to any officer.”

“Of course they tend to spend the narrative and suggest, no we weren’t armed with hammers, or we never been aggressive to police, or we never damaged police vehicles.” Chief James Craig said. “Those were all untrue.”

FOX 2 caught up with Chief Craig before the decision came down. He said in addition to showing aggression at some protests, activists have even gone so far to encourage violence against his officers.

“How are you peaceful, when you want to attack the men and women of the Detroit Police Department? That’s not peaceful,” Chief Craig said.

After the judge’s decision, Craig released the fowling statement:

“We have always respected the right of peaceful protests and not use of force. However, when our officers are faced with violence and aggression force is warranted. The ruling reinforces our stance.”

Taylor responded to Craig’s statement.

“If military can’t use some of these tactics, there’s no reason why local police departments should,” Taylor said.