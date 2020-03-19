Detroit-Windsor Tunnel closing to nonessential traffic on Saturday

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will close to all nonessential traffic, beginning 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21.

Following mutual announcements from the U.S. and Canadian governments to close the border earlier in the week, the directive was instituted to slow the coronavirus.

Announced Thursday evening, any and all workers deemed "essential" and carrying required documentation will not be affected and the tunnel will remain open to use.

Other changes include the tunnel workers no longer accepting cash and travelers will need to pay with their Nexpress account, which can be found at www.dwtunnel.com/NEXPRESS. Travelers can also pay with credit cards or with the DWT mobile app.

The Transit Windsor's tunnel bus service will also stop service at 8 p.m. Thursday.