Detroit-Windsor Tunnel to remain open leading up to and during the 2024 NFL Draft

Preparations are now underway for the 2024 NFL Draft in downtown Detroit, but that won't affect the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel over the next few weeks.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, several downtown streets will be closed for preparation activities – including a portion of Jefferson Avenue in both directions in front of the tunnel. The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will remain open and accessible during pre-and post - construction and throughout the 2024 NFL Draft.

From April 15th through May 7th, travelers should plan to access the tunnel via I-375.

"Despite the construction and road closures, the Detroit Windsor Tunnel will remain open and in operation," said Neal Belitsky, President and CEO of the Detroit Windsor Tunnel. We encourage travelers looking to cross the border to budget extra time for getting to and through the tunnel at this time.

To stay up-to-date on the closures, travelers should visit: https://visit-detroit.s3.amazonaws.com/images/Draft24_Public_Street_Closures_Phase_1-6_Mar25.pdf.

Fans are required to download the NFL OnePass app or register via the website www.NFL.com/DraftAccess to enter the 2024 NFL Draft Experience.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel due to construction and increased traffic in the area.