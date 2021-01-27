Detroit woman arrested in sword attack of husband, held on $1M cash bond

article

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that a 44-year-old Detroit woman was charged in a non-fatal attack of her husband inside their home Sunday morning.

According to Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office, Reanetta Moore was charged with assault with intent to murder and more charges after Detroit Police said she cut her husband several times with a sword.

Police said they were called to a home on Montrose Street on the city's west side around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. Detroit Police officers said Moore and her husband got into an argument, she grabbed a sword and then cut him several times.

Police said the victim was lying in the living room bleeding and had wounds to his left side and back of his neck.

Detroit Police said the sword was found in the dining room with blood on it. The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition was not released.

Moore was arrested at the scene and was charged this week with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, and aggravated assault. She's currently being held on a $1 million cash bond.