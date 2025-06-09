Detroit woman booted from Zoom court hearing after making PB&J during call

The Brief A Detroit mom made a peanut butter and jelly sandwich during a Zoom court hearing. The judge was not too happy about it. Her daughter, 3-year-old Parker, was sick, and that's why Outerbridge said she was multitasking.



A Zoom court hearing went off the rails after a Detroit mom made a peanut butter and jelly sandwich during the session.

The sandwich was on full display during the hearing and the judge was not too happy about the display in his Zoom courtroom.

The backstory:

Asja Outerbridge was the mom making the sandwich. 36th District Court Judge Sean Perkins was the one on the other side of that Zoom call.

She discovered the video after Metro Detroit News posted the Zoom call clip on Instagram.

"It was just a lot going on," she said. "I was having a mommy day. I click on the video and I see the judge that I had, and I see my robe and some peanut butter, and I say 'oh my God!'"

Her daughter, 3-year-old Parker, was sick, and that's why Outerbridge said she was multitasking.

Judge Perkins then booted Outerbridge from the Zoom call. She was there in the first place for a misdemeanor for allegedly having an open alcohol container as a passenger in a car.

Dig deeper:

The hearings for the 36th District Court were streamed live on YouTube, opening up courtrooms like live theater to the masses.

"It’s not even COVID anymore, what are we doing here? Let’s put court back in the courtrooms," she said. "I do feel like I owe the judge an apology. I could have come better prepared, and I could have handled it a lot better."

Outerbridge said she waited for hours in the Zoom waiting room and feels like the judge could have had some mercy on a single mom.