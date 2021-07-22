Detroit woman charged after July 4th shooting that non-fatally wounded victim at gas station after argument

article

A Detroit woman who shot another woman at a gas station after an argument has been charged with counts of assault and felony firearm.

Artshantel Cierra Surles was arrested for the incident on July 19. She allegedly shot the victim on July 4.

The incident happened in the 19000 block of Van Dyke Street around 10:30 p.m.

A release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Surles, 22, was standing outside the gas station when she had a verbal altercation with a 27-year-old Detroit resident.

After words were exchanged, Surles discharged a handgun, non-fatally wounding the victim.

Surles fled the scene while the victim was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was arrested after being identified a few weeks later.

Surles is charged with:

One count of Assault with Intent to Murder

One count of Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm

One count of Discharge at a Building Causing Injury

One count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Three counts of Felony Firearm

She was expected to be arraigned in front of a judge on Wednesday, but it appears that never happened.