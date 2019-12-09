Detroit woman charged with murder after death of 1-year-old son

A Detroit woman is facing several charges after her 20-month-old son died last week.

Rhionna Nichols, 20, is facing felony murder, first-degree child abuse and torture charges.

Authorities say 911 was called to a home in the 19300 block of Kentucky Street in Detroit the evening of Thursday, Dec. 5.

Medics took the unconscious toddler to the hospital where he later died.

It's alleged Nichols caused head trauma to the child that resulted in his death. She was eventually arrested and is now facing charges.

She's expected to be arraigned on Monday.