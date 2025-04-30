Detroit woman faces charges in deadly car crash that killed husband and wife

The Brief Detroit woman who allegedly hit and killed a husband and wife with her car is facing charges. Kwasi Agbottah and his wife, Elizabeth, were struck and killed while waiting for the bus at Fenkell and Evergreen this past Friday night. The couple proudly called themselves "urban missionaries."



A Detroit woman is facing charges for causing a crash that killed a husband and wife loved by the community, who were also the parents of five young children.

What they're saying:

Pastor Phil Carr of Christ Church of Southfield remembers two dear friends lost in a most unspeakable way.

"They were what I like to call Kingdom Nice. They were just really, really nice people. And unfortunately, there’s a shortage of nice people in the world," said Carr.

43-year-old Kwasi Agbottah and his wife, 41-year-old Elizabeth, were struck and killed while waiting for the bus at Fenkell and Evergreen this past Friday night. They now leave behind five young children.

"Kwasi and Elizabeth were different in a good way," Carr continued. "They didn’t have transportation on purpose. They lived a simple and meager life on purpose. They really wanted to give themselves to the community."

The backstory:

The couple proudly called themselves "urban missionaries." Friends say they moved to Detroit long before it was popular to be in the city and focused on mentoring young people.

"Their specialty was education," Carr said. "Educating children, encouraging children, empowering children. In fact, Kwasi wrote several children’s books."

Dig deeper:

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged 33-year-old Dejah Berry in connection to the crash that killed the couple. Investigators say she was driving at a high rate of speed when she lost control, crossed over onto northbound Evergreen Road, and struck the couple at the bus stop.

"I’ve been praying for her because who hasn’t done dumb stuff? But unfortunately, the dumb stuff that she did has cost two lives," said Agbottah's friend, Pastor Semmeal J. Thomas.

Berry’s attorney said in court she did not remember what took place and might have had a seizure. Prosecutors held firm.

What's next:

Family friends are working on a celebration of life while doing whatever they can to support five children who will now face life without the two people who brought them into this world.