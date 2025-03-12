Detroit woman returns home to 2 bodies in her house

The Brief A Detroit woman returned home to her house on Desoto near Wyoming and found her door locked. Once she climbed through the window and got inside, she found the body of a woman in her home. Another body was found by police who searched the house.



A Detroit woman returned home Tuesday afternoon to two bodies inside her house, police said.

According to Detroit Police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett, the woman left her home in the 8700 block of Desoto for about an hour. When she returned to the home near Wyoming and Fenkell, she found that the door was locked, and she couldn't get inside.

The woman was able to get into the house through a window. Police said she found the body of a woman dead at the bottom of the basement stairs.

The resident left and called 911. First repsonders who searched the home found another body, that of a man, police said.

It isn't clear how the man and woman died, Pritchett said. Police did not share if the resident knew the people found dead inside her home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.