Detroit woman's tough day turns around when she wins $100,000 from Michigan Lottery

A Detroit woman said she was having a tough day when she decided to log into her Michigan Lottery account.

"I was having a tough day and took a break to relax," Jamila McCaskill said. "I logged in to the Lottery app to do my Daily Spin to Win and then decided to play some games. As I was scrolling through the different games, Diamond Payout caught my eye, so I started playing."

On her second spin, the 44-year-old saw she won.

"On only my second spin, the screen lit up and I knew I had won a prize. When I saw the prize amount of $100,000, I couldn’t believe it. This is by far the largest prize I have ever won, and it feels amazing!" she said.

She plans to pay bills and pay off her home.