Detroit Youth Summit helps create connections, teach power of voting

Just a few weeks before the start of the school year, a group of youth gathered in Detroit to put a spotlight on their future.

The Detroit Youth Summit brings 14- to 24-year-old participants together to discuss how to make a positive difference in their neighborhoods.

"This is where youth and leaders come together to build Detroit together," said Maria Franklin, L!FE Leaders.

This year’s summit was held at the Wayne County Community College on Fort Street.

Jaedon Wizzard is a Cass Tech High School student and one of the participants. He says he is using the summit to make connections with other future leaders.

"Right now it is the most important time for most of us, we're stepping on stage, 11th graders, maybe 12th graders, trying to get into college," he said.

The summit also builds awareness about the power of voting in elections.

"I learned about voting and how if you are 17 and a half you can legally vote in Michigan," Wizzard said.

"We’re sharing with them how easy it is, what’s needed, and how to overcome the barriers." Franklin said.

If eligible you could register to vote at the event.

Watch the video to learn more.



