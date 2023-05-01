Detroit Zoo after hours: Single event tickets now available for May adult-only night
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's almost time to sip adult beverages and stroll the Detroit Zoo when it closes for the night.
This year's after-hours event series for adults only kicks off May 19 with the zebra-themed Zoo Brew from 6-10 p.m.
Looking for more things to do? Click here.
More than 100 Michigan craft beers will be available to try while you see the animals, play life-sized games, enjoy live entertainment, and learn about wildlife.
Other events include:
• Summer Sips – 6 to 10 p.m. July 28
• Spooky Spirits – 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 13
• Polar Beers – 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 7
A $50 general admission ticket includes admission, a free welcome drink from Griffin Claw Brewing, and six 5-ounce beer samples. Designated driver and VIP tickets are also available.
The zoo also offers $175 ticket packs that include admission to all four adult-only events.