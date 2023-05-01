Detroit Zoo after hours: Single event tickets now available for May adult-only night

article

It's almost time to sip adult beverages and stroll the Detroit Zoo when it closes for the night.

This year's after-hours event series for adults only kicks off May 19 with the zebra-themed Zoo Brew from 6-10 p.m.

More than 100 Michigan craft beers will be available to try while you see the animals, play life-sized games, enjoy live entertainment, and learn about wildlife.

Other events include:

• Summer Sips – 6 to 10 p.m. July 28

• Spooky Spirits – 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 13

• Polar Beers – 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 7

A $50 general admission ticket includes admission, a free welcome drink from Griffin Claw Brewing, and six 5-ounce beer samples. Designated driver and VIP tickets are also available.

The zoo also offers $175 ticket packs that include admission to all four adult-only events.

Buy tickets here.