Warren police search for driver after stolen car chase, crash
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are searching for a driver who led officers on a brief pursuit that ended in a crash Friday night.
The backstory:
Police said the incident began around 10:45 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a reported stolen Ford Fusion on Van Dyke Avenue near 11 Mile Road.
According to authorities, the driver refused to pull over, leading to a short pursuit that ended when the Ford crashed on a side street near 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke.
After the crash, multiple people fled the vehicle on foot.
Police arrested one male passenger, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were detained at the scene but later released.
What they're saying:
The driver remains at large, police said. There is no active threat to the community.
A patrol car sustained damage during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information came from the Warren Police Department.