Warren police search for driver after stolen car chase, crash

Warren police are searching for a driver who led officers on a brief pursuit that ended in a crash Friday night.

The backstory:

Police said the incident began around 10:45 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a reported stolen Ford Fusion on Van Dyke Avenue near 11 Mile Road.

According to authorities, the driver refused to pull over, leading to a short pursuit that ended when the Ford crashed on a side street near 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke.

After the crash, multiple people fled the vehicle on foot.

Police arrested one male passenger, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were detained at the scene but later released.

What they're saying:

The driver remains at large, police said. There is no active threat to the community.

A patrol car sustained damage during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.